Corey Jones protestors move from mall to I-95 ramp

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

The group wasn't as large as many expected, but the small, peaceful crowd of Corey Jones supporters got their message across.

"We are rallying for Corey. No one broken down on the side of the highway should lose their life waiting for a tow truck," protestor Pandora Hayes said.

The crowd of about fifty started their rally Saturday on the side of PGA Boulevard near the entrance to The Gardens Mall.

"This is my city. I was really appalled when everything took place the way it did so I wanted to come out and show support," protestor Mary Howarth said. This is Howarth's first protest shes ever attended.

A group of motorcyclists slowed traffic to a crawl along PGA so cars would have to notice the signs and hear the chants.

All the while, police looked on and interacted with the crowd with smiles and handshakes.

Then the crowd of protestors got in their cars and moved to the Interstate 95 off ramp where Corey Jones was killed by Officer Nouman Raja.

About twenty cars pulled onto the side of the highway and opened their hoods...a symbolic gesture to indicate they were broken down the same way Jones was.

"We are making a statement that we are Corey Jones. That this is the fear he had when he came here and he broke down," protest organizer Derrick McCray said.

Florida Highway Patrol and Palm Beach Gardens Police closed the off ramp, and then blocked off a lane so the protestors would have space to get their message out.

"The police have been very helpful. Not every police officer is bad. But at the same time you have cases across the nation of police brutality," Angela Davis said.

About an hour after arriving onto the interstate, the protest was over.

"We might do this again, we might not. It all depends if there is an indictment," McCray said.

The decision about whether to criminally charge Officer Raja could take months.

He was already fired by the Palm Beach Gardens Police department.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.