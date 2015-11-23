Troopers to crack down on drivers who cut into I-95 express lanes

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
MIAMI (AP) -- The Florida Highway Patrol says it is about to crack down on people who plow through plastic poles separating express lanes from other traffic on Interstate 95 in South Florida.
The campaign called Drive Safe 95 Express will continue through June. Offenders face fines of $179 plus three points against their driver's license.
Trooper Joe Sanchez tells the Sun Sentinel the problem typically starts when regular lanes on I-95 stall and the express lanes are wide open. Some drivers who are stopped decide to cross the plastic poles and dart into the open lanes.
The agency says there are 7,000 poles on a 7-mile stretch in Miami-Dade County. They are constantly being run over, with more than 500 replaced each week. Replacement costs about $1 million a year.
