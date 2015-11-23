Homeowner credits pit bull for saving his life during attempted - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Homeowner credits pit bull for saving his life during attempted robbery in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A pit bull is being credited this week with defending a homeowner during an attempted robbery in Kansas City, Mo.

The homeowner says the pit bull, named "Blue," defended the home during a robbery attempt Thursday on the 2000 block of E. 82nd Street.

The 1-year-old pit bull, who was stabbed in the neck during the robbery, was treated at Union Animal Hospital .

Dog jumped through screen door to defend owner

Homeowner Aubrey Christopher said the robbery happened sometime around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Blue started growling, prompting Christopher to check out the situation.

He found three men standing on the front porch of his home. One of them had a knife, while another had a gun.

While Christopher ran into the kitchen to protect himself, Blue jumped through the screen door and attacked the three suspects.

During the battle, Blue was stabbed in the neck, but the three suspects fled the scene. Christopher was not injured physically during the robbery.

“I didn’t know what to do,” Christopher said. “It was terrible. I called the police and wrapped a pillow case around his neck to try to stop the blood.”

According to Union Hill Animal Hospital, the price tag to treat Blue was $600. The dog was released from the hospital on Friday night and is recovering at home.

Christopher credits the dog for potentially saving his life. 

“If it wasn’t for him, I’d be a dead man,” Christopher said. “I’m just so glad he’s going to be okay.”

Group steps up to help costs

Union Hill offered a discount for the emergency treatment, while Frankie's Friends paid for the rest of the bill.

Frankie's Friends is a national pet charity that assists pets with life-threatening situations.

You can donate to them here . 

