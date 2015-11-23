Homeowner credits pit bull for saving his life during attempted robbery in Kansas City

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A pit bull is being credited this week with defending a homeowner during an attempted robbery in Kansas City, Mo.

The homeowner says the pit bull, named "Blue," defended the home during a robbery attempt Thursday on the 2000 block of E. 82nd Street.

The 1-year-old pit bull, who was stabbed in the neck during the robbery, was treated at Union Animal Hospital .

Dog jumped through screen door to defend owner

Homeowner Aubrey Christopher said the robbery happened sometime around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Blue started growling, prompting Christopher to check out the situation.

He found three men standing on the front porch of his home. One of them had a knife, while another had a gun.

While Christopher ran into the kitchen to protect himself, Blue jumped through the screen door and attacked the three suspects.

During the battle, Blue was stabbed in the neck, but the three suspects fled the scene. Christopher was not injured physically during the robbery.

“I didn’t know what to do,” Christopher said. “It was terrible. I called the police and wrapped a pillow case around his neck to try to stop the blood.”

According to Union Hill Animal Hospital, the price tag to treat Blue was $600. The dog was released from the hospital on Friday night and is recovering at home.

Christopher credits the dog for potentially saving his life.

“If it wasn’t for him, I’d be a dead man,” Christopher said. “I’m just so glad he’s going to be okay.”

Group steps up to help costs

Union Hill offered a discount for the emergency treatment, while Frankie's Friends paid for the rest of the bill.

Frankie's Friends is a national pet charity that assists pets with life-threatening situations.

You can donate to them here .

