4 Healthy Thanksgiving Dinner Alternatives

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

These days everyone is on some kind of special diet, or has some type of dietary restriction: gluten-free, meat-free, dairy-free, cholesterol-free… and that can be a problem when it comes to preparing a Thanksgiving feast.

How can you pull-off grandma’s classic gravy recipe without the turkey’s good stuff? Are you really going to have to make two of everything?

There’s a much simpler option, believe it or not, you can swap just a few ingredients in classic Thanksgiving recipes to make everyone’s favorite dishes edible and enjoyable to everyone.

To further blow your mind: changing around your recipes doesn’t have to be flavorless, cost a lot of money or take a lot of time.

Whether you’re looking for healthier options, or are catering to guests with different preferences: we collected the expertise from True Food Kitchen’s Brand Chef Arik Markus, and found some great products to add to your favorite Thanksgiving recipes this year, on the To Do List!

Dairy-Free

Coconut cream and milk are excellent natural substitutes to dairy creams and milk.

Tofutti makes mock dairy products like cream cheese and cheese slices that are lower in fat and cholesterol than traditional dairy products.

Instead of butter, opt for plant based replacements Earth Balance, which makes a variety of different buttery spreads and baking sticks. Chef Arik is keen on palm shortening at the moment!

Egg-Free

Instead of egg, Chef Arik offers a simple solution: a ground flaxseed and water mixture.

You can also use silken tofu and egg replacers!

Sugar-Free

Chef Arik prefers natural sweeteners like maple syrup, which is also a great fall flavor.

You can also use stevia derived sugar substitutes like Truvia. Truvia offers both white and brown sugar substitutes that can be used in baking.

Try switching to Dandies Marshmallows instead of traditional marshmallows to cut your carb and sugar intake in half!

Gluten-Free

Opt for premade gluten free pie crusts and gluten free breads for stuffing!

Chef Arik makes a gluten-free pie crust with gluten-free graham crackers as part of his butternut squash pie! The List’s Bradley Hasemeyer said that the pie actually tastes better than traditional pumpkin pie!

Meat-Free

Vegetable broth instead of meat broth is a no-brainer option.

For gravy, opt for a savory mushroom-based option that packs the flavor without the meat.

Chef Arik says that when it comes to the bird, you want to opt for a bird that’s free of both antibiotics and hormones – and if you can make the spend, go organic! If the label isn’t clear speak with your butcher!

“It’s that center of the table item that everybody in your family is going to have and you want to give them the best,” explains Chef Arik.

For a vegetarian turkey, try Quorn’s mock turkey roast. For a vegan option, try Gardein’s savory stuffed turkey!

Want to try some of Chef Arik’s butternut squash pie? Visit a True Food Kitchen near you!

