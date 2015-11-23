4 Gift Ideas to Pamper Your Pet

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
Man’s best friend is certainly part of a lot of families and it seems like every time you turn around people are inventing ridiculous new way to pamper your pooches – The List’s Donna Ruko looks at the world of doggie decadence on the Lowdown.
Dog Hotels
D Pet Hotels is a nationwide chain that offers high end digs for your dogs. With rooms a human would be envious of, dogs get plenty of play time and after, the option to get a de-stressing puppy massage.
Dog Houses
The Samsung Dream Dog House was created for the Crufts dog show in England. It comes fully stocked, with a treadmill, pool, automatic feeder and a tablet. The price, an outstanding 30 thousand dollars. Unfortunately you can’t buy it… The dog house was given away in a social media contest by Samsung.
Fragrances
The Dog Fashion Spa offers fragrances for male and female dogs. They have Maschio for boys and Femmina for girls. Perfect to spray after they get a bath, when you have company or if you’re bringing them on a plane.