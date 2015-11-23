911 first responders help fellow firefighter

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
PALM CITY, Fla.- - A group of 911 first responders is helping folks any way they can.
The organization, USA 911 First Responders, donated a pool lift to a fellow former firefighter.
They had the pool lift installed for fellow retired firefighter William Walsh and his sister, Rosemary.
Walsh lost his leg in a Manhattan fire in 1968.
The lift is key to helping them with physical therapy. "I guess I needed a little help with my therapy," said Walsh. "And with my sister, who has a life-long sickness, and we're very thankful where we have this lift, where we could continue with our therapy."
The pool lift belonged to Holly Harris. She received it from the same organization and used it until she passed away last year.
