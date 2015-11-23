J'zyra Thompson: Houston toddler fatally burned after siblings put her in the oven

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

A toddler who died after suffering severe burns was put in an oven by one of her two 3-year-old siblings when the children were left alone in their Houston apartment, according to court documents.

The two siblings told investigators with Texas Child Protective Services that one of them put 19-month-old J'zyra Thompson in the oven and the other turned it on, KTRK-TV reported Thursday, citing court documents it obtained.

Police believe J'zyra was one of four children who had been left alone Monday by their mother and her boyfriend when the girl and two of her siblings began playing with the oven. CPS says the couple left the four kids home alone without telling a grandmother who lived in the same apartment complex.

The two 3-year-olds told CPS workers they made the oven "hot" and that the baby was kicking the oven door while inside, according to court records.

The girl's mother tried performing CPR when she got home, but it was too late as the child had multiple burns, according to court documents.

Police have not filed any charges against the mother or her boyfriend, but CPS workers said in court documents that charges are expected to be filed.

CPS declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding the girl's death as the court records in the case have since been sealed by a judge.

The three other children who were living in the home have been taken into CPS custody.

"There are concerns that the children were often left home alone and without adult supervision. CPS had prior involvement with the mother and her children," agency spokeswoman Estella Olguin said in an email on Friday.

