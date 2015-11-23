Liquor store owner just hours away from retirement found shot to - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Liquor store owner just hours away from retirement found shot to death in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A liquor store owner just hours away from retirement was found shot to death Sunday night in Boynton Beach, according to police.

At 8:10 p.m., police say a customer walked into the Liquor Market at 1660 S. Congress Ave. and discovered the man on the floor.

The cash register was open and empty.

Police say they later learned the victim was 79-year-old Ali Arezoumandifar of Jupiter. They say he was pitching in to help the new owner learn the business and had planned to officially retire after last night’s shift.

Arezoumandifar was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say the store did not have surveillance video so they are checking to see if any nearby businesses have surveillance systems.

Nearby workers describe the victim as a nice man. 

"Every time he used to come here, or I would go over there, he was very sweet, very nice, very kind,” said Magnolia Salgado.

Police revealed Arezoumandifar was robbed on October 27th.

During that crime a man stole lottery tickets. Police say at this point nothing links that suspect to last night's shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boynton Beach Police at 561-732-8116 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at (800) 458-TIPS

