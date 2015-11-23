Ford recalls 450K 2010 to 2011 Ford Fusion and Mercury Milan car - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Ford recalls 450K 2010 to 2011 Ford Fusion and Mercury Milan cars for possible fuel leak

picture by MIKE MOZART picture by MIKE MOZART

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly 452,000 midsize cars because the gas tanks potentially can leak fuel.

The recall covers certain 2010 to 2011 Ford Fusion and Mercury Milan sedans built in Mexico from July 21, 2008 through March 4, 2011.

Ford says a valve on a gasoline vapor recovery canister can get stuck, causing repeated air pressure changes in the gas tank. That can eventually cause a crack on top of the tank and a possible fuel leak. The company says it has no reports of fires or injuries from the problem.

Dealers will inspect the valve and fuel tank for leaks and replace them if needed. They'll also update the powertrain control module software.

About 411,000 of the cars are in the U.S., with nearly 34,000 in Canada and just over 7,000 in Mexico.

