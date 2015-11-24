Elite Airways will soon debut non-stop service to Newark

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

At the Vero Beach Regional Airport, there's plenty of flight activity outside on a daily basis. But in recent weeks, there's been a lot of activity inside.

Terminal work is underway for the arrival of new non-stop jet service to Newark by Elite Airways.



“We expect it to be a really nice service, really almost like the good old days of flying that’s what we're hoping for," said Airport Director Eric Menger. Menger added their data shows a need in the marketplace for this service.

“You never know what the world situation could be or what fuel prices could do and I think everybody understands that but in the current market, we’re very confident this will be a success," said Menger.

Elite Airways presence will mark the first time commercial air service is available here in Vero Beach, in almost two decades. American Eagle was the last to land here in 1996.

Barbara and John Ferrera like the idea of no parking charges and short security lines.

“It would be nice to have an airport 10 minutes away where we could get to New York sure," said Ferrara who hopes residents will still have the same access around the airport once the new security measures are in place.

Others hope the convenience doesn’t come at too high a cost.

Some say if flights to the Big Apple were cheaper through Orlando, they’d still make the drive.

“But then again we don’t have a desire or a need to go to Newark/New York but it is really handy if we wanted to," said Etta Schaller.

Elite Airways will fly Thursdays and Sundays. The first flight set to take off December 10th. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.