IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

A Port St. Lucie police officer is facing termination.

Investigators spent several months talking to witnesses about an incident that happened last July at a Port St. Lucie sports bar.

That night, officer Hayley Nine was seen getting involved in a confrontation with a group at the bar.

On surveillance video, you can see the moments leading up to that argument.

Hayley is seen throwing ice at friends across the bar.

At one point, investigators say the ice hit another man who wasn't in her group and he got angry with the people throwing ice.

A fight broke out, and Hayley was seen trying to break it up.

One of the people involved says he was "battered" by Hayley and her friends.

Investigators found Hayley was "improper" and "immoral." They also say her story and witnesses' stories did not match up on several occasions.

Hayley has been with the Port St. Lucie Police Department for nearly a year, and is under probation until she reaches the year mark.

When she was sworn in to the department, she was said to be "a class leader and a recipient of the Warrior Award."

She started serving in the U.S. Army when she was 17-years-old, and spent time in Afghanistan.

She received a key to the city of Port St. Lucie for her time served in the military.

The department and Hayley both aren't commenting on the case.

The chief has asked for Hayley to be terminated.

She still has a few days to schedule a hearing to defend herself and try to save her job.

She's on paid administrative leave until an outcome is decided.

