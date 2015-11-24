Mom living in park gets help

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Brittany's young daughter spent the day gazing out at the water, watching boats as they pass by while her mom tries to find them a home.

"I've been sleeping on the streets," Brittany explained. "I have my daughter at a friend's house. I can't be there because there's not enough room, so I'd rather her be there than me.



Brittany was told she had to move out of her 6th Street apartment nine days ago, when the non-profit that owns it said it ran out of money. She's been living in a nearby park ever since.

"At night time I stay warm and it's been raining, so I'm trying to stay dry," she said she's trying to find shelter wherever she can.

"Up here," she said pointing to a jungle gym. "Or I'll sleep on the bench," pointing over her shoulder to a metal picnic table. "It's scary. I can't sleep," Brittany explained. "It's hard to be out here and not know what's gonna happen next."

What's even harder for her is explaining to her little girl why mommy can't tuck her in every night.

"She tells people that I leave her." Too young to understand what's going on.

Brittany wipes away tears and glances at her phone, waiting for someone to call her back with news about a place to live or a job offer.

"I'm doing everything I can. It's like I open one door trying to get help and then that door closes. It's really hard. I just want to be able to get a roof over her head."

The phone call Brittany been waiting for finally came Monday afternoon. Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches picked up Brittany and her daughter from the park. They have a roof over their heads and Brittany is enrolling in their program to help her get back on her feet again.

We’re concealing the true identity of the woman and her child in this story because she’s a domestic violence survivor.

