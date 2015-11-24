Dennis Raymond Masters: Missing Sebastian man found in Palm Beac - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dennis Raymond Masters: Missing Sebastian man found in Palm Beach County

picture by FDLE picture by FDLE

SEBASTIAN, Fla. - UPDATE: 

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the West Palm Beach Police Department, said Dennis Masters was located Monday afternoon.


Masters had been missing since earlier this month when his absence was reported by family members.  The sheriff's office said he was found in Palm Beach County and his disappearance is not believed to have been connected to any foul play.

Masters is being treated for a medical condition.  The IRCSO said his family is taking steps to reduce the chances of similar incidents. 

EARLIER STORY:

A Silver Alert has been issued for an Indian River County man missing since Nov. 9.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Dennis Raymond Masters, 63, went missing from his home in the 9800 block of 61st Terrace in Sebastian, Fla.

Masters is 6 feet, 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a green shirt and black pants in the city of West Palm Beach. 

The FDLE said Master's vehicle, a 2001 silver Jeep Cherokee with Florida tag number AWHQ06, was located in Palm Beach County, but he is still missing.

Masters has been diagnosed with dementia, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

If you can help in the case, contact FDLE or the Indian River County Sheriff's Office at 772-978-6240 or 911.

