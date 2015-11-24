Dennis Raymond Masters: Missing Sebastian man found in Palm Beach County

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

SEBASTIAN, Fla. - UPDATE:

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the West Palm Beach Police Department, said Dennis Masters was located Monday afternoon.



Masters had been missing since earlier this month when his absence was reported by family members. The sheriff's office said he was found in Palm Beach County and his disappearance is not believed to have been connected to any foul play.

Masters is being treated for a medical condition. The IRCSO said his family is taking steps to reduce the chances of similar incidents.

EARLIER STORY:

A Silver Alert has been issued for an Indian River County man missing since Nov. 9.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Dennis Raymond Masters, 63, went missing from his home in the 9800 block of 61st Terrace in Sebastian, Fla.

Masters is 6 feet, 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a green shirt and black pants in the city of West Palm Beach.

The FDLE said Master's vehicle, a 2001 silver Jeep Cherokee with Florida tag number AWHQ06, was located in Palm Beach County, but he is still missing.

Masters has been diagnosed with dementia, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

If you can help in the case, contact FDLE or the Indian River County Sheriff's Office at 772-978-6240 or 911.

