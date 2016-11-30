Adopted! Pet of the Week Cheese

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Luke. He's a 2 and a half-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Cheese has found his forever home! Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League has lots of animals that need a home, so keep checking back for more adoptable animals.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Cheese. He's a 12- year-old domestic shorthair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Cheese:

Hi. My name is "Cheese" and I'm here to "Please". You can find me roaming about in the Catitat Room, here at Peggy Adams. I'm not sure if that's because all my friends here think I'm a Welcoming Ambassador, or I just like to get out and about. Either way, it will be easy to find me because of my short, stubby tail. I think it's one of my unique features and some people say it's quite cute, just like my personality. If you scratch me, I may just give you a friendly lick of approval right off the bat. Let me rub up against you and you'll see how sweet I am. I'm just looking for more, more love and I will soak it all up. I can't get enough of the lovin'. Then all you'll be doing is "smiling", when you say "Cheese" because we'll have the most wonderful family portrait together.

