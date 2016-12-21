5 Malnourished children found living in car

The chairman of the House intelligence committee says communications of Donald Trump and his transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets.

The chairman of the House intelligence committee says communications of Donald Trump and his transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets.

Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.

Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.

Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in the U.S. Police say the suspect's motives are unclear.

Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in the U.S. Police say the suspect's motives are unclear.

A Florida woman had all the work done - her breasts, butt, lips and liposuction - after stealing a strangers ID and using the victim's credit card.

A Florida woman had all the work done - her breasts, butt, lips and liposuction - after stealing a strangers ID and using the victim's credit card.

Thousands of fans who have watched the April's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not.

Thousands of fans who have watched the giraffe's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not.

Giraffe watch: April has busy day, fans freak out when webcam goes down

Giraffe watch: April has busy day, fans freak out when webcam goes down

GREENACRES, Fla. - Two people were arrested Saturday after five malnourished children were found living in a car parked at a Wal-Mart in Greenacres, Florida.

A Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy said he was on routine patrol at 10:50 a.m. when he spotted a blue Toyota in the parking lot.

The driver of the car, identified as Donell Barron, 34, told the deputy that he and his family lost their home in Port St. Lucie about a year ago.

The registered owner of the car is Rikki Hart, 34, but the report doesn’t state what her relationship is with Barron.

Barron said they had been living in various hotels for about 10 months until they ran out of money and had been living in their car.

In that time, Barron told the deputy that his five children, ages 14, 8, 6, 5 and 4, had been bathing in the Okeeheelee Park bathrooms and urinating in a bucket that is carried in the car.

The children, who do not attend school, were all found to be underweight with their bones visible and lethargic, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office (PBSO) report.

Barron said the children were only fed once a day and mostly vegetables.

PBSO said when they went to McDonald’s to buy the children some food, the children “ravenously ate the meals, as if they had not been fed in quite some time.”

Greenacres Fire Rescue responded to the scene and determined the children needed to be transported to Palms West Medical Center and placed them in custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

The police report said Barron made a variety of strange statements saying he attended “three years of law school and practices law, but not as a lawyer.” Barron also said he was a “world citizen” and has a given name as well as a “corporate name.”

Later, the PBSO report says Barron changed several of his original statements and said he lost all of his money in the stock market and had never been to law school but wants to give legal advice.

PBSO says both Barron and Hart appeared to be in good health with relatively clean clothing despite the conditions of their children.

The couple have a blog created in 2014 called Holistically Beautiful that says was created "to show the benefits of living a healthier lifestyle and discuss topics which can enrich ones' life."

Both were booked into jail Saturday and face child neglect charges.





Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.