Turnpike traffic in Okeechobee Co. moving again - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Turnpike traffic in Okeechobee Co. moving again

All NB Turnpike lanes were blocked south of mile marker 184 in Okeechobee for a time Wednesday afternoon due to a vehicle crash with injuries.

Troopers cleared the scene just before 4 p.m.

No further information was released.

Scripps Only Content 2016

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.