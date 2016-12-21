Church group helping kids found living in car

The chairman of the House intelligence committee says communications of Donald Trump and his transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets.

Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.

Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in the U.S. Police say the suspect's motives are unclear.

A Florida woman had all the work done - her breasts, butt, lips and liposuction - after stealing a strangers ID and using the victim's credit card.

Thousands of fans who have watched the April's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not.

Giraffe watch: April has busy day, fans freak out when webcam goes down

A Greenacres resource center hopes to provide some cheer to the five malnourished children deputies discovered living in a car with their parents Saturday.

The deputies who arrested the parents first took them and their children to Church of the Risen Messiah for help.

“We got a call that a family was in distress,” remembered Lorraine Motlow.

Deputies from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office were on the phone after discovering Rikki Hart and Donell Barron living in a car with their five children.

“I don’t even know if heartbreaking is the word to say. It was unbelievable,” Motlow explained.

Motlow and her husband Tim run Helping Hands Assistance Program through the Church of the Risen Messiah. It’s a food bank and resource center.



They found food, clothes and toys for Hart's and Barron's five children Saturday. They even offered to give the parents gift cards to Publix before deputies arrested them for child neglect.

“They were happy,” Motlow said of the children, adding that they did need assistance.

“I kind of wish we could have been involved a little earlier because this is what we do,” said Tim Motlow.

He said their program is designed to help families land on their feet before it’s too late. Even though Helping Hands got involved at the 11th hour, it won't give up on this family.

It has two bags full of toys for the kids. The Motlows want to deliver some joy this Christmas. They have faith the future is promising for this family.

“I believe once this is resolved he will find a way, I hope, to get his kids, his family back together and have a support for them,” Tim Motlow said.

Florida’s Department of Children and Families took charge of the children Saturday and placed them in foster care.

Motlow said they’ve been in touch with DCF, and hope to track down the children to deliver the presents in time for Christmas.