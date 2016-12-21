Six arrested in health care fraud scheme

The chairman of the House intelligence committee says communications of Donald Trump and his transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets.

Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.

Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in the U.S. Police say the suspect's motives are unclear.

A Florida woman had all the work done - her breasts, butt, lips and liposuction - after stealing a strangers ID and using the victim's credit card.

Thousands of fans who have watched the April's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not.

The Department of Justice has arrested six people in an alleged health care fraud scheme involving sober homes and alcohol and drug addiction treatment centers. One of the people arrested is connected to several treatment centers and sober homes in South Florida.

The report from the Department of Justice claims Kenneth Chatman, who is listed as an administrator on the website for Reflections Treatment Center in Margate, threatened patients to make them stay in his treatment facilities so that he could continue to "fraudulently bill their insurance companies."

Chatman along with six others including doctors, owners, and staff members of treatment facilities are charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud. John Lehman, President of the Florida Association of Recovery Residences says he has been receiving complaints about Chatman and his drug and alcohol addiction treatment centers for three years.