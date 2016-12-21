Univ.: Prof who donned blackface violated policy

The chairman of the House intelligence committee says communications of Donald Trump and his transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets.

Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.

Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in the U.S. Police say the suspect's motives are unclear.

A Florida woman had all the work done - her breasts, butt, lips and liposuction - after stealing a strangers ID and using the victim's credit card.

Thousands of fans who have watched the April's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not.

Giraffe watch: April has busy day, fans freak out when webcam goes down

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- A University of Oregon law professor who donned blackface for a costume at a Halloween party violated the institution's anti-harassment policies, but any punishment she might receive would remain confidential, the university said Wednesday in a 29-page report.

The university found Nancy Shurtz's costume had a devastating impact on the law school, where it created an atmosphere of tension and hostility, The Register-Guard reported (http://bit.ly/2iccOom ).

The newspaper could not reach Shurtz for comment. She did not immediately return a phone message and email left by The Associated Press on Wednesday at her office.

Shurtz said in an apology after the incident that she wore a white coat, stethoscope and black face paint to portray Dr. Damon Tweedy, a black psychiatrist who wrote a best-selling memoir about his experiences with racism in medical school and in his profession.

The costume was meant to provoke discussion about racism in society and she had no ill intent, Shurtz has said.

The report agreed that Shurtz did not mean to cause distress but said the costume was nevertheless extremely damaging.

The reaction to Shurtz's costume, including debates on social media, has caused anxiety among minority students at the law school, the report found.

As a result, some are skipping classes or altering their study habits and a few are considering transfers because of "a mistrust toward professors and faculty beyond just Shurtz," investigators said.

"The open discussions in class have also resulted in racial hostility between the students," investigators wrote.

Thirteen students, three faculty members and two alumni were at the party at Shurtz's house, investigators wrote, but no one approached her about her costume during the party.

"One student said that the costume was so ludicrous and offensive that it was apparent that many of the guests were avoiding interaction with Shurtz," according to the report.

Guests were "looking down at the ground, unsure what to do," it said.

Along with sending an apology to two of her classes, Shurtz reached out to two minority students who were at the party to apologize, the university said.

A previous version of this story misspelled Shurtz's last name. The correct spelling is Shurtz.

