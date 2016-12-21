Santa delivers toys at Children's hospital - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Santa delivers toys at Children's hospital

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Children at Palm Beach Children's Hospital at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach received a special visitor on Wednesday.

Some local firefighters helped Santa and his elves make a grand entrance to the hospital on an ambulance.

Santa went from room to room and delivered toys to each patient.

The organization started in 1995 by a group of Central Florida firefighters.

