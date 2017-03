Suspect in Martin County hit-and-run arrested

The chairman of the House intelligence committee says communications of Donald Trump and his transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets.

Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.

Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in the U.S. Police say the suspect's motives are unclear.

A Florida woman had all the work done - her breasts, butt, lips and liposuction - after stealing a strangers ID and using the victim's credit card.

Thousands of fans who have watched the April's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not.

Giraffe watch: April has busy day, fans freak out when webcam goes down

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - UPDATE: The Martin County Sheriff's Office says the 22-year-old man responsible for leaving the scene after hitting and injuring a 15-year-old bicyclist has been arrested.

MCSO says Joseph was arrested in Stuart Thursday night.

Deputies received information on Joseph's possible whereabouts and then waited to see if he would show up at a specific location, which he did.

MCSO says Joseph attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended. He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with bodily injury, and with introduction of contraband into a correction facility, after deputies found marijuana stuffed in his pants during the booking process.

A driver's dash camera video and multiple tips helped identify Joseph as the man in the video.

Joseph is being held without bond at the Martin County Jail.

--------------

ORIGINAL STORY:

--------------

Martin County detectives feel they are getting closer to tracking down the hit-and-run driver who injured a teenage girl riding her bike.

That girl, 15-year-old Juanna Sic, is home from the hospital with relatively minor injuries.

She has a scraped up face, injured arm and hurt leg. She is wearing a sling to relax her arm muscles injured in the accident.

Speaking through a translator, she said, “I can’t believe I’m here today.”

Sic was riding home from school Tuesday, and says she had the right-of-way to cross the street in front of Fisherman’s Cove along Kanner Highway.

“It wasn’t his turn to go. She was already ready to go. By the time she noticed, she was already hit,” the translator said.

Sic remembers screaming and hitting the ground.

The driver kept going and is seen on dash camera video pulling into the nearby fire station. He runs down the sidewalk back to the scene of the accident, stays for a few seconds, then runs away.

She said she can recall seeing him come up to her, not knowing he was the alleged hit and run driver.

Sic says she is “sincerely scared” to get back on her bike.

She will either walk to school now, or find another ride.

The only thing she says that is keeping her head up is knowing deputies are working hard to make an arrest.

“She feels good because she knows the person is going to pay for what they did,” the translator related.

She is also grateful for a couple good Samaritans who stopped to help her, give her gauze for her bleeding wounds and wait for the ambulance with her.

