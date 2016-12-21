Holiday travelers say Florida's gas prices high - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Holiday travelers say Florida's gas prices high

Story Video: Click here

Millions of Floridians are hitting the road for the holidays.

AAA expects a record number of people across the country to travel this season including more than 5 million in the Sunshine State.

At the West Palm Beach Service Plaza on the Turnpike, you'll find many people are escaping the cold visiting family.

The trip down going smoothly.

"Not too bad around the big cities," says Debbie Grace from Virginia.

The only issue is the gas prices.

"A little higher here," says James Markam from North Carolina.

Many drivers noticed a spike in prices once they hit Florida. AAA says prices are 30 cents higher in Florida for the holidays than a year ago.

Grace is looking forward to flying home after Christmas, "This time we needed to bring the boats down. We'll leave everything down here and fly home."

As for safety on the roads, the Florida Highway Patrol wants drivers to plan ahead and obey the speed limit.

Scripps Only Content 2016

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.