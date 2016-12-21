Holiday travelers say Florida's gas prices high

The chairman of the House intelligence committee says communications of Donald Trump and his transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets.

Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.

London defiant as IS claims attack by British ex-con, 52

Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in the U.S. Police say the suspect's motives are unclear.

Israel arrests hacker linked to threats on US Jewish centers

A Florida woman had all the work done - her breasts, butt, lips and liposuction - after stealing a strangers ID and using the victim's credit card.

Woman nets new body parts from ID theft in FL

Thousands of fans who have watched the April's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not.

Giraffe watch: April has busy day, fans freak out when webcam goes down

Millions of Floridians are hitting the road for the holidays.

AAA expects a record number of people across the country to travel this season including more than 5 million in the Sunshine State.

At the West Palm Beach Service Plaza on the Turnpike, you'll find many people are escaping the cold visiting family.

The trip down going smoothly.

"Not too bad around the big cities," says Debbie Grace from Virginia.

The only issue is the gas prices.

"A little higher here," says James Markam from North Carolina.

Many drivers noticed a spike in prices once they hit Florida. AAA says prices are 30 cents higher in Florida for the holidays than a year ago.

Grace is looking forward to flying home after Christmas, "This time we needed to bring the boats down. We'll leave everything down here and fly home."

As for safety on the roads, the Florida Highway Patrol wants drivers to plan ahead and obey the speed limit.