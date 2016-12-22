Pets rescued, resident displaced by Jupiter fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pets rescued, resident displaced by Jupiter fire

Two pets were saved and a resident escaped a late-night house fire in Jupiter.

The fire occurred around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 6000 block of Foster St. in the Heights of Jupiter neighborhood.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says heavy flames and smoke were coming from the garage when they arrived.

Firefighters searched for several family pets that had been reported still inside. Crews were able to locate one dog, one cat and one bird inside the home.

Firefighters gave oxygen to the pets and were able to resuscitate the dog.  The bird was also saved but the cat passed away.

The Red Cross has been contacted to assist the displaced resident.

