3 Questioned in Hypoluxo Yacht Club break-ins

The chairman of the House intelligence committee says communications of Donald Trump and his transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets.

The chairman of the House intelligence committee says communications of Donald Trump and his transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets.

Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.

Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.

London defiant as IS claims attack by British ex-con, 52

London defiant as IS claims attack by British ex-con, 52

Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in the U.S. Police say the suspect's motives are unclear.

Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in the U.S. Police say the suspect's motives are unclear.

Israel arrests hacker linked to threats on US Jewish centers

Israel arrests hacker linked to threats on US Jewish centers

A Florida woman had all the work done - her breasts, butt, lips and liposuction - after stealing a strangers ID and using the victim's credit card.

A Florida woman had all the work done - her breasts, butt, lips and liposuction - after stealing a strangers ID and using the victim's credit card.

Woman nets new body parts from ID theft in FL

Woman nets new body parts from ID theft in FL

Thousands of fans who have watched the April's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not.

Thousands of fans who have watched the giraffe's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not.

Giraffe watch: April has busy day, fans freak out when webcam goes down

Giraffe watch: April has busy day, fans freak out when webcam goes down

HYPOLUXO, Fla. - Three men suspected of breaking into several cars overnight at the Hypoluxo Yacht Club are being interviewed by Lantana Police.

Chief Sean Scheller says residents called after seeing the group pulling on door handles.

Officers ran after the men when they arrived. Police confirm one of the suspects shot and missed an officer before being apprehended.

A fourth suspect got away.

Scheller says Boynton Beach Police and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office assisting in searching for the man who fled.

On Thursday morning, police continued to canvas what was stolen. Law enforcement is interviewing residents as they leave the club.

Scheller said the suspects were in their early to mid-20s and will likely face charges.

Anyone who has information about the incident should call Lantana police.





Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.