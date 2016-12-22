PBSO says missing man safely located - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO says missing man safely located

UPDATE:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning that Jonathon Brown was safely located.

EARLIER STORY:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says it is trying to find a man with dementia.

Jonathon Brown, 61, walked away from the 700 block of Veneto Dr. in Lake Park around 6 a.m., Wednesday, the sheriff's office said.

Brown is 5’04” and 125 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a white t-shirt, jeans and a baseball cap.  
 
If you see Brown please call PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

