Large sum of cash found in West Palm garage

The chairman of the House intelligence committee says communications of Donald Trump and his transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets.

The chairman of the House intelligence committee says communications of Donald Trump and his transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets.

Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.

Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.

Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in the U.S. Police say the suspect's motives are unclear.

Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in the U.S. Police say the suspect's motives are unclear.

A Florida woman had all the work done - her breasts, butt, lips and liposuction - after stealing a strangers ID and using the victim's credit card.

A Florida woman had all the work done - her breasts, butt, lips and liposuction - after stealing a strangers ID and using the victim's credit card.

Thousands of fans who have watched the April's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not.

Thousands of fans who have watched the giraffe's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not.

Story Video: Click here

A 22-year-old college student is being praised Thursday morning for turning in a significant amount cash he found in downtown West Palm Beach.

The Good Samaritan, Patrick Pinak, found the money around 8:30 a.m. while walking to his car that was parked inside a downtown parking garage located on Banyan Boulevard near the Palm Beach County Courthouse.

Pinak says even though he’s on a budget, he didn’t pocket the money and instead had other thoughts.

"Someone is missing their Christmas money. Something's not right. I definitely should not have it, but at the same time I don't want someone else to pick it up if it wasn't theirs. I figured why not go to the police station and let them figure it out, and hopefully something good comes out of it," said Pinak.

The student turned in the money to West Palm Beach police. The department has not released the amount, saying they don’t want the wrong person to claim it.

If you lost a significant amount of cash in that parking garage Thursday morning, you can call the evidence department by calling 561-822-1875.

