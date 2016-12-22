Forgotten Soldiers Outreach sends care packages

The chairman of the House intelligence committee says communications of Donald Trump and his transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets.

The chairman of the House intelligence committee says communications of Donald Trump and his transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets.

Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.

Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.

Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in the U.S. Police say the suspect's motives are unclear.

Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in the U.S. Police say the suspect's motives are unclear.

A Florida woman had all the work done - her breasts, butt, lips and liposuction - after stealing a strangers ID and using the victim's credit card.

A Florida woman had all the work done - her breasts, butt, lips and liposuction - after stealing a strangers ID and using the victim's credit card.

Thousands of fans who have watched the April's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not.

Thousands of fans who have watched the giraffe's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not.

Story Video: Click here

Imagine waking up Christmas morning far from home with no gifts or family. Thousands of men and women face that tough reality this holiday season but one group is making sure they are not forgotten.

It’s not often you find such determination when wrapping gifts but around one warehouse in Lake Worth, the stakes are high.

This is Forgotten Soldiers Outreach, a non-profit out of Lake Worth that sends care packages to our troops overseas. Today's mission, to get 400 boxes sealed and shipped in time for the holidays.

“We have more deployments out there and people don't realize that,“ says Executive Director Lynelle Zelnar.

Zelnar never thought when she started this 14 years ago it would turn into this. A warehouse where to date they have shipped 400,000 boxes filled with everything from Slim Jim's to toothpaste. Even better is the emotion that comes out each box which you can't see.

“We want them to know especially around the holidays they are not forgotten,” she says. It's a small slice of home, Zelnar says, to thank our men and women overseas who may not be here physically over the holiday but will certainly be here in spirit.

Volunteers, letters and money are all needed to help Forgotten Soldiers Outreach. If you would like to donate head their website at www.forgottensoldiers.org.