Shoppers still checking off Christmas lists - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Shoppers still checking off Christmas lists

Story Video: Click here

With just about three days until Christmas, it’s no surprise that the Palm Beach Outlets were packed Thursday.

“It’s kind of a mad dash to get the last minute things,” said shopper AJ Hinkel.

The Outlets were filled with last minute shoppers on the hunt for the holidays. 

“It’s probably one of our busiest ever,” said Pam Rada, marketing director of the Palm Beach Outlets. “We’re up double digits from last year in sales and in traffic.”

It’s also where we found Rosa Reyes from Royal Palm Beach. She had her Christmas list in-hand.

“I’m shopping for my husband my in-laws, cousins, little ones, dogs,” she said.
 
But unlike some of the lists we saw, Reyes takes her list to another level.

“I have an idea. I write down what I want to give them or what they would like. Then I put how much I budget and how much I spend,” said Reyes.
 
She's a shopper on a mission, and she's planning to check her list off today. 
 
“So I don’t have to come back tomorrow,” she adds.

Scripps Only Content 2016

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.