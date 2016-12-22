PBSO: Man confesses to 3 South Florida murders - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO: Man confesses to 3 South Florida murders

LANTANA, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has says a man has confessed to killing Dalton Dobkins on November 30 in Wellington and the murders of Elijah Montas and Aaron Valle on December 10 in West Palm Beach.

Lantana police responded to a burglary at the Yacht Club apartment complex in Lantana early Thursday.

PBSO says upon arrival on scene, Lantana officers were fired upon by one of the four suspects. Three of the four suspects were apprehended, including Joel Rodriguez, the person who fired at the officer.

Forensic examination proved that the .380 caliber firearm used to fire at the Lantana officers was the same weapon used in the homicide of Dalton Dobkins, Elijah Montas and Aaron Valle.

PBSO says Rodriguez subsequently confessed to the murders.

According to PBSO, Rodriguez says during the commission of a burglary at the residence of Dalton Dobkins, he was startled by Dobkins and shot him twice.

PBSO says he also admitted to shooting Montas and Valle during the commission of a robbery.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has charged 18-year-old Joel Rodriguez with three counts of First Degree Murder, Robbery with a Firearm, and Armed Burglary.

Two other suspects were charged. 20-year-old Augustine Rivera is charged with First Degree Murder in the death of Dalton Dobkins, as well as Armed Burglary.

19-year-old Carlos Hernandez is charged with First Degree Murder in the death of Montas and Valle and Robbery with a Firearm.

