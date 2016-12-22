PBSO: Man confesses to 3 South Florida murders

The chairman of the House intelligence committee says communications of Donald Trump and his transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets.

The chairman of the House intelligence committee says communications of Donald Trump and his transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets.

Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.

Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.

Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in the U.S. Police say the suspect's motives are unclear.

Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in the U.S. Police say the suspect's motives are unclear.

A Florida woman had all the work done - her breasts, butt, lips and liposuction - after stealing a strangers ID and using the victim's credit card.

A Florida woman had all the work done - her breasts, butt, lips and liposuction - after stealing a strangers ID and using the victim's credit card.

Thousands of fans who have watched the April's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not.

Thousands of fans who have watched the giraffe's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not.

Giraffe watch: April has busy day, fans freak out when webcam goes down

Giraffe watch: April has busy day, fans freak out when webcam goes down

LANTANA, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has says a man has confessed to killing Dalton Dobkins on November 30 in Wellington and the murders of Elijah Montas and Aaron Valle on December 10 in West Palm Beach.

Lantana police responded to a burglary at the Yacht Club apartment complex in Lantana early Thursday.

PBSO says upon arrival on scene, Lantana officers were fired upon by one of the four suspects. Three of the four suspects were apprehended, including Joel Rodriguez, the person who fired at the officer.

Forensic examination proved that the .380 caliber firearm used to fire at the Lantana officers was the same weapon used in the homicide of Dalton Dobkins, Elijah Montas and Aaron Valle.

PBSO says Rodriguez subsequently confessed to the murders.

According to PBSO, Rodriguez says during the commission of a burglary at the residence of Dalton Dobkins, he was startled by Dobkins and shot him twice.

PBSO says he also admitted to shooting Montas and Valle during the commission of a robbery.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has charged 18-year-old Joel Rodriguez with three counts of First Degree Murder, Robbery with a Firearm, and Armed Burglary.

Two other suspects were charged. 20-year-old Augustine Rivera is charged with First Degree Murder in the death of Dalton Dobkins, as well as Armed Burglary.

19-year-old Carlos Hernandez is charged with First Degree Murder in the death of Montas and Valle and Robbery with a Firearm.