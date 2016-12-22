Police delivering gifts 'high tech style' - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police delivering gifts 'high tech style'

One by one, children told Port St. Lucie Police officers what they want for Christmas.

Through "face time", an officer with the child guided an officer at a Target store to pick the right toy.

These kids spend their days at the Patches facility in Fort Pierce.

It's a place that helps children who have medical conditions, some of them severe.

Because they need around the clock medical care-- going shopping with a cop wasn't possible, until now.

For the first time, Port St. Lucie police hosted "Shop with a Cop" high tech style. I asked a few kids what they wanted. Some answers included, "I want a fire truck," and "a bicycle."

Even the youngest of kids, like 2 year old Jonathan knew what to ask for: "A Spider-Man bike."

A couple of hours later, the officers showed up with dozens of toys.

The kids did not hold back their excitement.

Assistant Chief of Police Richard Del Toro, with the Port St. Lucie Police Department said,  "That's what it's all about. serving other people and these kids remind us that every day is a gift.."

Gail Steward, the administrator for Patches said, "It's just fantastic."

The police department secured $14,000 in grant money from Target for the gifts.

