The chairman of the House intelligence committee says communications of Donald Trump and his transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets.

Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.

London defiant as IS claims attack by British ex-con, 52

Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in the U.S. Police say the suspect's motives are unclear.

Israel arrests hacker linked to threats on US Jewish centers

A Florida woman had all the work done - her breasts, butt, lips and liposuction - after stealing a strangers ID and using the victim's credit card.

Woman nets new body parts from ID theft in FL

Thousands of fans who have watched the April's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not.

Giraffe watch: April has busy day, fans freak out when webcam goes down

One by one, children told Port St. Lucie Police officers what they want for Christmas.

Through "face time", an officer with the child guided an officer at a Target store to pick the right toy.

These kids spend their days at the Patches facility in Fort Pierce.

It's a place that helps children who have medical conditions, some of them severe.

Because they need around the clock medical care-- going shopping with a cop wasn't possible, until now.

For the first time, Port St. Lucie police hosted "Shop with a Cop" high tech style. I asked a few kids what they wanted. Some answers included, "I want a fire truck," and "a bicycle."

Even the youngest of kids, like 2 year old Jonathan knew what to ask for: "A Spider-Man bike."

A couple of hours later, the officers showed up with dozens of toys.

The kids did not hold back their excitement.

Assistant Chief of Police Richard Del Toro, with the Port St. Lucie Police Department said, "That's what it's all about. serving other people and these kids remind us that every day is a gift.."

Gail Steward, the administrator for Patches said, "It's just fantastic."

The police department secured $14,000 in grant money from Target for the gifts.