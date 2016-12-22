PSL teen dies at closed Wisconsin water park

The chairman of the House intelligence committee says communications of Donald Trump and his transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets.

Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.

London defiant as IS claims attack by British ex-con, 52

Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in the U.S. Police say the suspect's motives are unclear.

Israel arrests hacker linked to threats on US Jewish centers

A Florida woman had all the work done - her breasts, butt, lips and liposuction - after stealing a strangers ID and using the victim's credit card.

Woman nets new body parts from ID theft in FL

Thousands of fans who have watched the April's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not.

Giraffe watch: April has busy day, fans freak out when webcam goes down

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wisconsin -- A Port St. Lucie teen has died after falling from a water slide at a water park that was closed for the season in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Dells Police Chief Daniel Hardman says three juveniles entered the Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park on Wednesday, December 21, 2016. The outdoor water park was closed for the season. The park is fenced and all gates were padlocked closed.

Chief Hardman says the three juveniles entered the restricted area and all three climbed the super structure of one of the water slides.

One of the juveniles used a plastic snow saucer as a sled to slide down the water slide.

Halfway down the slide, the teen got caught in accumulated snow on the slide and attempted to free himself.

During this time, Hardman says the boy slipped and fell approximately 35 feet onto the ground.

EMS paramedics were dispatched to the park at 10:22 p.m., where they attempted to resusitate the boy, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The family of the teen were guests at the Mt. Olympus Hotel Rome and were on scene shortly after the incident.

Family members have identified the victim as 16-year-old Addison Williams of Port St. Lucie.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family with funeral costs: https://www.gofundme.com/addison-reed-williams?ssid=848631986