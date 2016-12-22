Belle Glade tenants evicted before Christmas

The chairman of the House intelligence committee says communications of Donald Trump and his transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets.

Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.

London defiant as IS claims attack by British ex-con, 52

Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in the U.S. Police say the suspect's motives are unclear.

Israel arrests hacker linked to threats on US Jewish centers

A Florida woman had all the work done - her breasts, butt, lips and liposuction - after stealing a strangers ID and using the victim's credit card.

Woman nets new body parts from ID theft in FL

Thousands of fans who have watched the April's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not.

Giraffe watch: April has busy day, fans freak out when webcam goes down

Dozens of people have been forced out of their homes after Belle Glade city leaders condemned their apartment building due to unsafe conditions.

Tenants got the unexpected news Thursday morning.

It's a sad sight to see on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in Belle Glade.

Derrick Kirksey and dozens of others spent the day packing.

"Came in at 8am and ordered us all out," says Kirksey.

City leaders put red signs around the apartment complex telling tenants to be out by 6pm.

"I'm very angry because it puts you in a bad situation," he says.

City leaders say they gave the property owner plenty of warnings to fix the place up.

"Electrical, plumbing, one side has light, one side does not," says Glorida Akins who is helping tenants move out.

We reached out to the property owner who is currently out of state. He says he fixed all the problems and the city did not give him enough warning before Thursday.

Meanwhile the city is putting tenants up at several hotels.

The property owner says he plans to return to Belle Glade to fix the issues and get tenants back in their homes.