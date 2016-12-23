No bond for 2 men charged in 3 recent Palm Beach County homicide - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

No bond for 2 men charged in 3 recent Palm Beach County homicides

LANTANA, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday three men face charges in connection with the recent fatal shootings of a 17-year-old Wellington boy along with two other teens in suburban West Palm Beach. 

Joel Rodriguez is charged with killing Dalton Dobkins on Nov. 30 in Wellington and then killing Elijah Montas and Aaron Valle on Dec. 10 in West Palm Beach.

"We needed the closure and that’s what we got tonight," said Dalton Dobkins' cousin Courtney Dobkins. "We’re really grateful.”

Lantana police responded to a burglary at the Hypoluxo Yacht Club apartment complex in Lantana early Thursday.

PBSO says upon arrival on scene, Lantana officers were fired upon by one of the four suspects. Three of the four suspects were apprehended, including Joel Rodriguez, the person who fired at the officer.

Investigators said a .380 caliber gun was used to fire at the Lantana officers was the same weapon used in the homicide of Dalton Dobkins, Elijah Montas and Aaron Valle.

PBSO says Rodriguez subsequently confessed to the fatal shootings.

According to PBSO, Rodriguez says during a burglary at the residence of Dalton Dobkins, he was startled by Dobkins and shot him twice.

PBSO says he also admitted to shooting Montas and Valle during the commission of a robbery.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office charged Rodriguez with three counts of first- degree-murder, robbery with a firearm and armed burglary.

Rodriguez appeared in court Friday morning.  A judge ordered he be held without bond and have no contact with his co-defendants.

Two Other Suspects Face Charges

Two other suspects were also arrested and charged Thursday in the recent homicides.

Augustine Rivera, 20, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Dalton Dobkins, as well as armed burglary.

Carlos Hernandez, 19, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Montas and Valle and robbery with a firearm.

While the arrests bring some closure to the Dobkins family, it will not bring back Dalton.

“He was an honorable, honest, good, good young man,” Courtney Dobkins said. "I love him. Everyone loves him. He will never be forgotten.”

Hernandez appeared in court Friday morning and is also being held without bond. The judge also ordered that he not have contact with witnesses and co-defendants. 

Rivera refused to appear in court Friday morning.

