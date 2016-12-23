No bond for 2 men charged in 3 recent Palm Beach County homicides

The chairman of the House intelligence committee says communications of Donald Trump and his transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets.

Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.

London defiant as IS claims attack by British ex-con, 52

Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in the U.S. Police say the suspect's motives are unclear.

Israel arrests hacker linked to threats on US Jewish centers

A Florida woman had all the work done - her breasts, butt, lips and liposuction - after stealing a strangers ID and using the victim's credit card.

Woman nets new body parts from ID theft in FL

The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.

LANTANA, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday three men face charges in connection with the recent fatal shootings of a 17-year-old Wellington boy along with two other teens in suburban West Palm Beach.

Joel Rodriguez is charged with killing Dalton Dobkins on Nov. 30 in Wellington and then killing Elijah Montas and Aaron Valle on Dec. 10 in West Palm Beach.

"We needed the closure and that’s what we got tonight," said Dalton Dobkins' cousin Courtney Dobkins. "We’re really grateful.”

Lantana police responded to a burglary at the Hypoluxo Yacht Club apartment complex in Lantana early Thursday.

PBSO says upon arrival on scene, Lantana officers were fired upon by one of the four suspects. Three of the four suspects were apprehended, including Joel Rodriguez, the person who fired at the officer.

Investigators said a .380 caliber gun was used to fire at the Lantana officers was the same weapon used in the homicide of Dalton Dobkins, Elijah Montas and Aaron Valle.

PBSO says Rodriguez subsequently confessed to the fatal shootings.

According to PBSO, Rodriguez says during a burglary at the residence of Dalton Dobkins, he was startled by Dobkins and shot him twice.

PBSO says he also admitted to shooting Montas and Valle during the commission of a robbery.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office charged Rodriguez with three counts of first- degree-murder, robbery with a firearm and armed burglary.

Rodriguez appeared in court Friday morning. A judge ordered he be held without bond and have no contact with his co-defendants.

NEW: Joel Rodriguez held without bond in connection to 3 teens' murders. No contact with codefendents. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/4FkQKLUQM4 — Stephanie Susskind (@StephanieWPTV) December 23, 2016

Two Other Suspects Face Charges

Two other suspects were also arrested and charged Thursday in the recent homicides.

Augustine Rivera, 20, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Dalton Dobkins, as well as armed burglary.

Carlos Hernandez, 19, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Montas and Valle and robbery with a firearm.

While the arrests bring some closure to the Dobkins family, it will not bring back Dalton.

“He was an honorable, honest, good, good young man,” Courtney Dobkins said. "I love him. Everyone loves him. He will never be forgotten.”

Hernandez appeared in court Friday morning and is also being held without bond. The judge also ordered that he not have contact with witnesses and co-defendants.

Rivera refused to appear in court Friday morning.

#NEW: Carlos Hernandez also held without bond in connection to 2 teens' murder @WPTV pic.twitter.com/3wyoX1DyDn — Stephanie Susskind (@StephanieWPTV) December 23, 2016

