Trump, Woods playing golf in Palm Beach County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Trump, Woods playing golf in Palm Beach County

Story Video: Click here

(AP) - President-elect Donald Trump is teeing up for 18 holes with golf champion Tiger Woods in Palm Beach County on Friday morning.

Trump and Woods met at the Trump International Golf Club in suburban West Palm Beach where Trump typically spends the holidays.

The two have met on several occasions when Woods competed at various Trump-owned golf courses. It's unclear whether this is the first time they're playing a round of golf together.

Woods made a long-awaited comeback at the Hero World Challenge this month, his first competitive round in more than a year after back injuries sidelined him from the game.

Woods has also played golf with President Barack Obama.

Associated Press 2016

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.