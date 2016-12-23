Riviera outreach may have to close its doors - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Riviera outreach may have to close its doors

A Riviera Beach homeless outreach center is praying for a holiday miracle.

The director at Valley of Love Ministries says the organization is two months past due on rent and may have to close its doors.

She said they rely almost entirely on donations to keep the center running.

Valley of Love feeds and clothes the homeless in Riviera Beach.

