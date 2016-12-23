The chairman of the House intelligence committee says communications of Donald Trump and his transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets.

Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.

Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in the U.S. Police say the suspect's motives are unclear.

A Florida woman had all the work done - her breasts, butt, lips and liposuction - after stealing a strangers ID and using the victim's credit card.

The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Starbucks aims to drum up holiday sales with promises of free espresso drinks this season - as long as you're in the right store.

Starting Friday, select Starbucks stores will host 1,000 Pop Up Cheer Parties over 10 days, where customers can enjoy free tall handcrafted espresso beverages, from mochas to chestnut praline lattes.

The event will be held at 100 Starbucks stores in the U.S. per day, from 1-2 p.m. local time, over 10 days. The locations will change daily and will be listed on starbucks.com/cheer and Twitter with the hashtags #FindCheer #10daysofcheer.

On Friday, Dec. 23., a Delray Beach location on 551 Linton Blvd. Suite C1 is giving away free tall handcrafted espresso beverages from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Customers also can visit participating Starbucks stores to receive a "cheer card" that will provide discounts on beverages, lunch items and other items for 10 Days of Cheer.