The chairman of the House intelligence committee says communications of Donald Trump and his transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets.

Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.

Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in the U.S. Police say the suspect's motives are unclear.

A Florida woman had all the work done - her breasts, butt, lips and liposuction - after stealing a strangers ID and using the victim's credit card.

The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.

DETROIT (AP) -- Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 50,000 small SUVs worldwide because the engines could stall while being driven.

The recall covers the Dodge Journey and Jeep Compass and Patriot from the 2016 model year. All have 2-liter or 2.4-liter four-cylinder engines.

The company says a sensor connector in the engine can malfunction. That can cause the SUVs to either stall or fail to start.

Fiat Chrysler says it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries due to the problem.

Most of the recalled vehicles are in the U.S., and all were built during an 11-week period last spring.

Dealers will replace the sensor connector for the crankshaft and camshaft. Owners will be notified about when to bring vehicles in for repairs. Owners with questions can call FCA at (800) 853-1403.