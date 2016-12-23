PSL teen texts mom to get drugs from crashed car

The chairman of the House intelligence committee says communications of Donald Trump and his transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets.

Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.

Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in the U.S. Police say the suspect's motives are unclear.

A Florida woman had all the work done - her breasts, butt, lips and liposuction - after stealing a strangers ID and using the victim's credit card.

The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.

Palm Beach County investigators said a 19-year-old Port St. Lucie man texted his mother Monday from the back of an ambulance, asking her to retrieve a drug-filled suitcase from the trunk of a car.

According to an arrest report, Nicolas Corbin Hipp was involved in a crash in the 5800 block of West Atlantic Ave. in suburban Delray Beach.

Hipp told investigators that was cut off by a truck and had to swerve to avoid hitting it, however he later admitted to possibly falling asleep.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue arrived and was transporting Hipp to the Delray Medical Center. While en route to the hospital, a paramedic said he witnessed Hipp text his mother to get a suitcase from the trunk of his crashed car.

The paramedic apparently relayed the information to PBSO, who checked the car and found the following in the suitcase:



• 79 green tablets identified as Alprazolam

• 63 white tablets identified as Alprazolam

• Digital scale with white residue

• Box of baggies

• 1 gram of marijuana

• Glass smoking pipe with marijuana

Hipp was interviewed by deputies at the hospital and said he buys medication on the street because he “does not agree with big pharma.”

The teen was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on Monday and faces multiple drug charges.