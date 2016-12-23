Great escape for the holidays is on in South Fla

The chairman of the House intelligence committee says communications of Donald Trump and his transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets.

The chairman of the House intelligence committee says communications of Donald Trump and his transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets.

Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.

Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.

Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in the U.S. Police say the suspect's motives are unclear.

Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in the U.S. Police say the suspect's motives are unclear.

A Florida woman had all the work done - her breasts, butt, lips and liposuction - after stealing a strangers ID and using the victim's credit card.

A Florida woman had all the work done - her breasts, butt, lips and liposuction - after stealing a strangers ID and using the victim's credit card.

The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.

The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.

Story Video: Click here

That cold weather outside of South Florida means the great escape here is on.

This, as Florida is enjoying what's already been a record breaking year for tourism.

When you count only the first nine months of this year, the state says the 85 million people who have visited sets a record. That's number is only growing when you consider what the rest of the northern hemisphere is looking like.

"Well Paris is cold," Francoise Corvaisrei says about the current conditions in her home city. "You know gray and there are no beaches."

Philadelphia native, Gary Valway says, "It's about 40 degrees colder and I'm not missing it."

Cynthia Kerner is from New Jersey. She's lucky to even be outside, let alone on the beach, "Let's put it this way, last winter we couldn't get out of our house from Friday night until Monday morning," she says. "We had about three feet of snow."

On the streets of Delray, parking is at a premium. The out of state license plates help tell the story. According to VisitFlorida.org, last year, the two states people most likely came from are Georgia and New York. The most popular country is Canada. All three cars parked next to each other.