The chairman of the House intelligence committee says communications of Donald Trump and his transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets.

Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.

Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in the U.S. Police say the suspect's motives are unclear.

A Florida woman had all the work done - her breasts, butt, lips and liposuction - after stealing a strangers ID and using the victim's credit card.

The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.

With millions of Americans hitting the road for the holidays, it's no surprise that the plazas along Florida's Turnpike were slammed Friday.

There were cars waiting in line just to get into the parking lot. Whether you were getting gas or going to the bathroom, chances are there was a line.

"It's busy based on the lines in the restroom," said one traveler.

The Bondarenko Family is heading all the way to Atlanta from Boca Raton to visit family for Christmas. With four kids, they say traveling by car was by far the best option financially.

"It seems to be cheaper," said Mrs Bondarenko. "Its just more convenient so we cans top by and see places "

And with crowds like this already, the kids say they are preparing for a long ride ahead.