Turnpike plazas packed Friday with travelers - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Turnpike plazas packed Friday with travelers

With millions of Americans hitting the road for the holidays, it's no surprise that the plazas along Florida's Turnpike were slammed Friday. 

There were cars waiting in line just to get into the parking lot. Whether you were getting gas or going to the bathroom, chances are there was a line.

"It's busy based on the lines in the restroom," said one traveler.

The Bondarenko Family is heading all the way to Atlanta from Boca Raton to visit family for Christmas. With four kids, they say traveling by car was by far the best option financially.

"It seems to be cheaper," said Mrs Bondarenko. "Its just more convenient so we cans top by and see places "

And with crowds like this already, the kids say they are preparing for a long ride ahead.

