Shoppers take advantage of overnight store hours - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Shoppers take advantage of overnight store hours

Thousands are hitting their favorite stores late tonight and luckily there's several stores in our area accommodating those last minute shoppers overnight.

Kohl's in Royal Palm Beach is open overnight into Christmas Eve. 

Marsha Turner and her husband were out late Friday evening.

"Haven't bought all of our gifts," she said.

Gisele Rantalainen says its easy going at this time. There's not a lot of people and no trouble at all.

"Got exactly what I was looking for," she said.

Some stores are closed until Saturday, but Kohl's is staying open until Christmas Eve.

Debi Sellers says there's always good deals even this close to Christmas.

"Everything is on sale before Christmas. Almost anything you'd find is some sort of sale," says Sellers.

The Turners say they won't be doing Christmas Eve shopping, "That would be a nightmare to go out tomorrow. That would be an absolute nightmare."

Scripps Only Content 2016

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.