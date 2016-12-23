Shoppers take advantage of overnight store hours

The chairman of the House intelligence committee says communications of Donald Trump and his transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets.

Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.

London defiant as IS claims attack by British ex-con, 52

Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in the U.S. Police say the suspect's motives are unclear.

Israel arrests hacker linked to threats on US Jewish centers

A Florida woman had all the work done - her breasts, butt, lips and liposuction - after stealing a strangers ID and using the victim's credit card.

Woman nets new body parts from ID theft in FL

The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.

Thousands are hitting their favorite stores late tonight and luckily there's several stores in our area accommodating those last minute shoppers overnight.

Kohl's in Royal Palm Beach is open overnight into Christmas Eve.

Marsha Turner and her husband were out late Friday evening.

"Haven't bought all of our gifts," she said.

Gisele Rantalainen says its easy going at this time. There's not a lot of people and no trouble at all.

"Got exactly what I was looking for," she said.

Some stores are closed until Saturday, but Kohl's is staying open until Christmas Eve.

Debi Sellers says there's always good deals even this close to Christmas.

"Everything is on sale before Christmas. Almost anything you'd find is some sort of sale," says Sellers.

The Turners say they won't be doing Christmas Eve shopping, "That would be a nightmare to go out tomorrow. That would be an absolute nightmare."