Permit issued for Crosstown Parkway bridge

The South Florida Water Management District issued a permit and an easement Friday so the Crosstown Parkway can be completed.

Construction of the new route over the north fork of the St. Lucie River should begin sometime in 2017.

The 2-mile, 6-lane road will be the city's third east-west crossing.

The cost is estimated to come in just under $87 million.

