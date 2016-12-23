2 Shot in Riviera Beach Friday night

The chairman of the House intelligence committee says communications of Donald Trump and his transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets.

The chairman of the House intelligence committee says communications of Donald Trump and his transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets.

Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.

Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.

Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in the U.S. Police say the suspect's motives are unclear.

Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in the U.S. Police say the suspect's motives are unclear.

A Florida woman had all the work done - her breasts, butt, lips and liposuction - after stealing a strangers ID and using the victim's credit card.

A Florida woman had all the work done - her breasts, butt, lips and liposuction - after stealing a strangers ID and using the victim's credit card.

The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.

The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- Riviera Beach police are investigating a shooting that occurred at 5:24 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West 36th Street.

An adult male and teenage female were struck by gunfire in the yard of 1245 West 36th Street. Police say the female's injuries are life threatening and the male's injuries are not.

According to Riviera Beach Police, shots were fired from a black 4-door Kia Optima as it was being driven west. The driver then fled the scene before abandoning the vehicle in the 3600 block of Avenue T.

Officers searched the area and one suspect was taken into custody. Police are still searching for two additional suspects. The vehicle was reported stolen from Boca Raton on December 10, 2016.

Police say the incident happened at the same address where three people were shot on November 19, 2016. Suspects in that shooting have been identified, but not yet apprehended.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call the Riviera Beach Police Department at 561-845-4123 or Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.