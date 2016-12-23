2 Shot in Riviera Beach Friday night - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 Shot in Riviera Beach Friday night

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- Riviera Beach police are investigating a shooting that occurred at 5:24 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West 36th Street.

An adult male and teenage female were struck by gunfire in the yard of 1245 West 36th Street. Police say the female's injuries are life threatening and the male's injuries are not.

According to Riviera Beach Police, shots were fired from a black 4-door Kia Optima as it was being driven west. The driver then fled the scene before abandoning the vehicle in the 3600 block of Avenue T.

Officers searched the area and one suspect was taken into custody. Police are still searching for two additional suspects. The vehicle was reported stolen from Boca Raton on December 10, 2016.

Police say the incident happened at the same address where three people were shot on November 19, 2016.  Suspects in that shooting have been identified, but not yet apprehended.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call the Riviera Beach Police Department at 561-845-4123 or Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

