Shoppers make last minute push before Christmas

The chairman of the House intelligence committee says communications of Donald Trump and his transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets.

Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.

London defiant as IS claims attack by British ex-con, 52

Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in the U.S. Police say the suspect's motives are unclear.

Israel arrests hacker linked to threats on US Jewish centers

A Florida woman had all the work done - her breasts, butt, lips and liposuction - after stealing a strangers ID and using the victim's credit card.

Woman nets new body parts from ID theft in FL

The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.

ROYAL PALM BEACH- This is the final push before Christmas. Some stores are open and won’t close their doors until tonight.

Kohl's has been open 24 hours for the past four days. Toys R Us has been open since 6 a.m. Friday.

They’re two stores where shoppers are getting last minute gifts.

The manager at Kohl's says sales have been awesome. The manager says the most popular items are jewelry, toys and perfume.

At Toys R Us, the manager says last-minute toys going fast are bikes, Baby Alives and Power Wheels.

You can expect the longest lines between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The Toys R Us closes today at 9 p.m. and Kohl's closes at 6 p.m.



