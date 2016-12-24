Shoppers make last minute push before Christmas - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Shoppers make last minute push before Christmas

ROYAL PALM BEACH- This is the final push before Christmas. Some stores are open and won’t close their doors until tonight.

Kohl's has been open 24 hours for the past four days. Toys R Us has been open since 6 a.m. Friday.

They’re two stores where shoppers are getting last minute gifts.

The manager at Kohl's says sales have been awesome. The manager says the most popular items are jewelry, toys and perfume.

At Toys R Us, the manager says last-minute toys going fast are bikes, Baby Alives and Power Wheels.

You can expect the longest lines between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The Toys R Us closes today at 9 p.m. and Kohl's closes at 6 p.m.

 

