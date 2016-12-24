4 Teens arrested for throwing rocks at cars

The chairman of the House intelligence committee says communications of Donald Trump and his transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets.

Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.

London defiant as IS claims attack by British ex-con, 52

Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in the U.S. Police say the suspect's motives are unclear.

Israel arrests hacker linked to threats on US Jewish centers

A Florida woman had all the work done - her breasts, butt, lips and liposuction - after stealing a strangers ID and using the victim's credit card.

Woman nets new body parts from ID theft in FL

The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- Four teenagers from Jupiter and Tequesta have been arrested for throwing rocks at passing cars in Martin County.

Martin County Sheriff's Office Air 1 captured video of the group throwing rocks on Thursday evening in the area of Red Root Way and SE Island Way.

Deputies saw the teens hiding near a fence line as they waited for vehicles to approach.

As cars get closer, the suspects were seen launching rocks targeting the vehicles.

MCSO Air 1 was able to lead uniform patrol deputies to the location where the teens were throwing rocks.

The group of teens ran when deputies approached, but were captured within minutes.

The group included 4 boys, 3 of them are 16-years-old and 1 is 17-years-old.

Each suspect was charged with at least one count of throwing a deadly missle into an occupied conveyance, which is a felony.

So far, Deputies say four victims have reported that their vehicles were hit by rocks. If you were also a victim, call MCSO at 772-220-7170 to report the incident.