The chairman of the House intelligence committee says communications of Donald Trump and his transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets.

Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.

Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in the U.S. Police say the suspect's motives are unclear.

A Florida woman had all the work done - her breasts, butt, lips and liposuction - after stealing a strangers ID and using the victim's credit card.

The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- Some St. Petersburg, Florida residents are grumbling about whether there's a need for a new pier, given the rising costs of a plan.

But St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman says it would cost the city $35 million not to build the replacement for the city's landmark pier, which closed in 2013.

City officials tell the Tampa Bay Times that's because the city issued two series of bonds.

One is worth $40 million for the pier, and the other is $20 million for a beach approach.

They say the bond money must be used for the plans for which they were intended.

