Rotten egg smell blankets Philadelphia area - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Rotten egg smell blankets Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Chestnuts roasting on an open fire it wasn't.

Authorities say the acrid odor of rotten eggs that wafted over Philadelphia has sent utility crews searching for a source.

The foul odor first was reported to dispatchers at Philadelphia Gas Works around 9:30 p.m. Friday and complaints about the stench then flowed into the city's 911 system. Some calls even were received from neighboring Bucks County.

About 90 minutes later, city officials determined the smell was caused by a kind of sulfur-based additive. They say isn't dangerous.

WCAU-TV reports that officials say too much of the chemical was used at a plant in south Philadelphia.

PGW and area oil and gas refineries are investigating but tell WCAU-TV that so far they haven't found what caused the smell.

Associated Press 2016

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.