Lake Worth family loses home to a fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lake Worth family loses home to a fire

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- A Lake Worth family lost their home to a fire at the Lago Palma Mobile Home Park on Lisa Lane in Lake Worth on Christmas Eve.

First arriving Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews found a fully engulfed mobile home with all of the occupants outside.

The fire was fully extinguished, but the family lost their home and belongings, including their holiday gifts.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Station 32 is in the process of gathering some gifts so the family can still exchange gifts on Christmas morning despite the losses they suffered.

Scripps Only Content 2016

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.