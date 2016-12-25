Family says body is missing 21-year-old student - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Family says body is missing 21-year-old student

Family members say a body discovered in a canal Sunday in Loxahatchee is a Florida International University student missing since Friday morning.

According to family members, the body is 21-year-old Garrison Faust who was visiting the area for the holidays.

The body was found Christmas Day in a canal along 83rd Lane North in Loxahatchee.

It's unclear how Faust died, but the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office does not suspect foul play.

